English summary

Vijayawada police busted hi-tech cricket betting racket on Sunday by arresting three persons. They also seized one multiple call receiver board, 25 mobile phones, one laptop, a television set and two headset speakers from their possession. The accused were identified as Atluri Sri Ranjith Kumar (33) of West Godavari district and Divi Srinath (39) and Peddu Naga Venkatesh (38) of Vijayawada.