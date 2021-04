English summary

Visakhapatnam City Disha police station ACP Prem Kajal revealed sensational rape case details of Fun Bucket and tiktok fame Bhargav. accused bhargav alleggedly raped a minor girl and made her pregnant, has been arrested. Police also found that bhargav had blackmailed a minor by taking pornographic pictures with a minor as if he was giving her a chance on nearby TV channels. To this extent the accused explained that the case was registered under the posco Act along with the rape.tiktok and fun bucket fame Oh my God girl nitya sri, who was bhargav's duo has clarified on current issues. bhargav alleggedly raped a minor girl and made her pregnant, has been arrested by Visakhapatnam. regardig this issue nitya sri said taht she was not atall involved in this case and requested memurs to not use her pics and videos as victim.