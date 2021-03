విశాఖ ఉక్కు ఉద్యమం : కార్మికుల ఆగ్రహం .. మోడీ దిష్టిబొమ్మతో శవయాత్ర, ఆపై దహనం

English summary

Today, the workers are participating protest at kurmannapalem junction, as part of the Vishakha steel workers protest. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi effigy has been burnt out . The concern was held against the privatization of the Steel Plant, Workers also announced their absolute support to Bharat Bandh. It is clear that the workers who raise their voice for forty-three days aginst the steel plant privatization are contimue until the center is backwards.