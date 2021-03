విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ఆందోళనలు ఉధృతం .. మెరుపు సమ్మెకు సిద్ధం, ఈ నెల 20న ఉక్కు కార్మిక గర్జన

English summary

Representatives of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant trade unions, who have already given a strike notice to the management to protect the Visakhapatnam steel plant from privatization, are preparing for the protests. It has been decided to hold a public meeting with the representatives of the national trade unions on the 20th of this month on the steel plant issue in the name of the ukku karmika garjana and on the 28th with the leaders of the Delhi Kisan Morcha. The unions have decided to go on a lightning strike from the 25th onwards.