ఉధృతమైన విశాఖ ఉక్కు ఉద్యమం : తెలంగాణా మావోయిస్టుల మద్దతు , ఉక్కు పరిపాలనా భవనం ముట్టడి

English summary

Steel workers in Visakhapatnam have decided to cite the movement in the wake of Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement on the sale of the steel plant. With the announcement of Nirmalamma, the steel movement erupted at once. Concerns have been running high since last night. As part of that, the workers today decided to blockade the administration building of the Visakhapatnam Steel Factory in protest. Meanwhile, activists staged a large-scale agitation at the main entrance of the steel plant at Kurmannapalem junction on the national highway.