కాంగ్రెస్ కు సీతక్క షాక్ ఇస్తారా ..? రేవంత్ వర్గంగా కాంగ్రెస్ లోనే ఉంటారా ?

Mulugu MLA to give a shock to the Congress party? Is she ready to join TRS party as the MLAs of the TRS have come together from the Congress party? the answer is may be or may not be..In the wake of local difficulties as MLA, the results of the past month have been delayed due to the long-term decline in the Congress. According to the pressure of the e constituency prople and the pressures of the TRS she decided to join in TRS. another talk is that there is no possibility of joining the TRS. Seethakka, is in the team of revanth reddy who is from the beginning, while Revanth Reddy is in the party and seethakka is not going to leave the Congress.