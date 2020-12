కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిషన్ రెడ్డి వరంగల్ పర్యటనతో పార్టీలో జోష్ .. గ్రేటర్ వరంగల్ ఎన్నికలే లక్ష్యంగా

English summary

Today, Union Minister Kishan Reddy visited Warangal district. A review was conducted with the authorities to look into various development works being done with central funds. BJP leaders held a meeting with activists and directed them to prepare for the forthcoming MLC elections and the Greater Warangal elections. Following Kishan Reddy's visit, BJP district leaders gave him a hearty welcome. Visiting Bhadrakali temple, Kishan Reddy said that the people of Telangana want change and the results of the GHMC elections are proof of this.T