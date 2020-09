రాజు మారినప్పుడల్లా రాజధాని మారదన్న రఘురామ.. పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ దీక్ష శుభ పరిణామం అంటూ ..

English summary

Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnamraju spoke on the issues raised by the Central Government in the High Court on the Andhra Pradesh capital recently. He responded in his own style to the change of capital .He also responded to the Antarvedi incident. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said the protest was a good omen. He also said that he would conduct an 8-hour initiation on Friday for the protection of the temples.