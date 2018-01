Nri

A 45-year-old Hyderabad woman continues to languish in Pakistan despite external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj ensuring she got a visa from the Pakistan government to fly back to India and promising to take care of her airfare. Mohammadi Begum's mother Hajra Begum and father Mohammad Akbar are now worried about the safety of their daughter, who lives in Sialkot, Pakistan, as their son-in-law has been reportedly threatening her with dire consequences if she persisted in her efforts to leave him and go back to India.