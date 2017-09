Nri

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The KTSUK- KCR TRS Supporters of UK,hosted a ‘Meet and Greet with The chief guests who came to UK from Telangana State to take part in this great TeNF Bathukamma jathara were Konda Surekha (TRS MLA), Konda Murali Rao (TRS MLC), T. Prakash Gowd (TRS MLC), , Gundavarapu Deviprasad (Chairmen of Telangana Breweries Corporation.) were cheif guest from ruling party TRS.