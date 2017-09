Nri

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

Telangana Cultural Association ( TCA), which is the vanguard protecting and preserving Telangana Culture for all NRIs and propagating it to the next generation of our children, has celebrated TCA EAST BAY BATHUKMMA (SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA) and TCA BAY AREA MEGA BATHUKAMMA (SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA)