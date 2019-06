గల్ఫ్‌ దేశాల్లో లో బలిపీఠంపై తెలుగు వారు .. గల్ఫ్ బాధితుల గోస పట్టించుకునే నాధుడే లేడా ?

English summary

The people of the Telugu states who are going to the Gulf countries for the Subsistence, are having trouble. The situation of Telugu people in the Gulf countries is getting worse every day. Most of the people living in the gulf are going for the job But there are miserable conditions. Telugu people are suffering from physical and mental stress and physical violence.Telugu workers working in the Gulf countries are suffering. The owners are being tortured. The state of Telangana as well as many of the Kadapa, Chittoor and Godavari districts people are facing difficulties in Gulf countries .