ఇదీ అసలు నిజం! ఆ చిన్నారిని పెంపుడు తండ్రే చంపేశాడు.. బలవంతంగా పాలు తాగించి..

The father of a 3-year-old Texas girl missing since Oct. 7 told police that he watched his daughter choke on milk and die, then removed her body from the home, according to an arrest affidavit.The graphic statements from Wesley Mathews were revealed in an arrest warrant released by Richardson, Texas, police on Tuesday morning. Mathews "had been trying to get the 3 year old girl to drink her milk in the garage" early on Oct. 7, the affidavit said. "Wesley Mathews said she wouldn't listen to him." At that point, Mathews said he "physically assisted" Sherin in drinking her milk and the girl choked on the drink. "She was coughing and her breathing slowed. Eventually, Wesley Mathews no longer felt a pulse on the child and believed she had died." Then, he told police, he removed her body from the home.