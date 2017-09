బాబా, హనీలది ఒకే కంచం, ఒకే మంచం.., ‘మల్లీశ్వరి’ లాంటి ఫిగర్ కోసం, పారిపోయేముందు ఏం చేసిందంటే..

Talk Of The Day

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In an interesting yet dramatic twist to the ongoing murmur over the enigma that Honeypreet has become, her gym trainer today speaking exclusively to India Today revealed that she aspired to be like Katrina Kaif.Apparently, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's favourite angel did not want to limit herself being just Papa's Angel but become a baby doll in real life- Like Bollywood starlet Katrina Kaif. "She wanted a zero figure... would break into a dance routine in middle of her workout, specially on Katrina's song from Dhoom 3," she added.