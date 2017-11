అవును అదే జరిగింది: ‘పద్మావతి’ వాయిదా.. భన్సాలీ, దీపికలకు వెల

Talk Of The Day

Swetha

English summary

Ever since the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) delayed the certification of Padmavati due to incomplete documents, there has been a lot of conjecture about whether the release date of the film will be pushed.Now, the makers have confirmed that they have voluntarily postponed the release date of the film. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati was slated to hit the theatres on December 1. The new release date has not been announced yet.