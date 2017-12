ఉత్తరాంధ్రలో పట్టు సాధనే గంటా ధ్యేయం.. సహచర మంత్రులతో ఎగతెగని వైరం

Politics

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao trying to high handness in North Andhra Politics. But ground realities different. Another Vishaka Minister Chintakayala Aayyanna Patrudu, Union Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju and Srikakulam Minister Achchennaidu facing Ganta group politics.