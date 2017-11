Politics

Swetha

English summary

New Delhi: Of the 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly, one key constituency is Bhavnagar West, which will see a battle between two heavyweights from the BJP and Congress. While the ruling party has fielded Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, Congress has lined up its stalwart Shaktisinh Gohil against him. In another time, Vaghani could be confident of a win in Bhavnagar, which is his home ground. However, this time around, Gohil along with the 24-year-old Patidar leader Hardik Patel pose a serious challenge to his prospects.