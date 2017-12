Grapevine

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Troubles don’t seem to end for the Congress. A massive controversy has erupted after former finance minister P Chidambaram's image with a Taliban leader surfaced on Monday. The senior Congress leader was photographed sitting in the room where Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Zaeef was also present, raising a doubt whether Chidambaram met and had a conversation with the Taliban leader. The photograph was captured in 2013 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.