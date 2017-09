కామపిశాచి గుర్మీత్‌ డేరాలో.. హోమో సెక్సువల్స్‌! ప్రార్థనా మందిరంలోనే...

Grapevine

Ramesh Babu

English summary

While the rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a sex addict, there are reports that a sizeable chunk of his aides are homosexual. Sources close to Dera say the male followers who were lucky and were not castrated, became homosexuals. Having spent six years in the controversial sect headquarters at Sirsa, Gurdas Singh Toor says that it is due to the restrictions on the male followers that they became homosexuals. "Gurmeet Ram Rahim was jealous of other men and never allowed them to mingle with the female followers." "He even compelled the male followers to call their wives as 'sisters'. Men were not allowed to stare at the female followers called sadhvis. And if caught, they were given punishment." "While some were publicly humiliated by blackening their faces and asking them to ride donkeys, some were even slapped publicly. Public humiliation was the biggest fear that compelled male followers to become gay," says Gurdas Singh Toor.