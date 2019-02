భీష్మ ఏకాదశి... శ్రీ విష్ణు సహస్రనామ మహోపదేశం

English summary

Ekadashi is considered to be a very holy day.On this auspicious day,devotees take sacred bath,eat minimum food and spend most of their time worshipping the God.This is the day when Sathvik nature in a person blossoms more easily and opens up the way for full enlightenment.The Bhishma Ekadashi falls in the Uttarayana Punyakalam, which has many auspicious days dedicated to Bheeshma, like the Bhishma Ashtami and Bhishma Dwadasi.It is widely acknowledged that Bheeshma selected this period of Uttarayana Punyakalam to leave his mortal body and merge with the Supreme Power.Bhishma Ekadasi is an auspicious occasion,observed on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of Magh (Jan-Feb) month. According to lunar calendar, on the 11th day of waxing moon,it comes exactly after 2 months of Githopadesa.It is the birth day of "Shri Vishnu Sahasra Nama Stotram".This stotra was revealed to Pandavas by Bhishma Pitamaha ,while he was on 'Sharashaiyya' (on the bed of arrows) after the Mahabharatha war.