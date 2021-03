సంచలనం: సీఎం జగన్, ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆర్కేపై అట్రాసిటీ కేసుకు అమరావతి దళిత జేఏసీ తీర్మానం -అసైన్డ్ వివాదం

English summary

in a sensational turn in amaravati assigned lands issue, Assigned and Dalit farmers under amaravati dalit jac has decided to file sc, st atrocity cases against andhra pradesh cm ys jagan, mangalagiri ysrcp mla alla ramakrishna (RK) and others. Dalit farmers claim that GO number 41 will protects their land rights. earlier, ap cid investigation amaravati land scam has issued notices to tdp chief chandrababu on basis of mla rk complaint on assigned lands.