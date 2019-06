జగన్ గెలుపుకు కారణం అదే .. చంద్రబాబు మారాల్సిందే .. ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన జేసీ

English summary

TDP former MP JC Diwakar Reddy , said he had received an invitation from the YCP from the BJP, but that he had no idea of ​​party change. He added that his son Pawan Kumar is not a small child as he likes to change the party.His 47-year-old son has the ability to decide what's wrong. He had the power to join the YCP in the TDP. He recalled that he had decided to stay away from direct politics. JC said that the attention Chandrababu paid to the administrataion of the state not to rule of the party,