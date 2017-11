ఇలా మరింత ప్రాణనష్టం తప్పింది, స్పీడ్ బోట్ ఉంటే: కళ్ల ముందే భర్తను కోల్పోయిన మహిళ బాధ

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

A tourist boat on the Krishna river capsized around 5 pm on Sunday in Vijayawada, killing 16 people. The boat was heading to Pavithra Sangamam near Ibrahimpatnam from Bhavani Island. Five persons who were stranded under the overturned boat had died by the time the rescue teams reached them. Twenty others are said to be missing.