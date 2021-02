English summary

Indian army's General Officer Commanding Major General AP and Telangana RK Singh meets Andhra pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vijayawada on 5th February 2021. major general rk singh invites ap cm and cs adityanath das to participate an event in tirupati on february 18. as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory, india army organising Several events across the country.