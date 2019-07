ఏపీలో 75% స్థానికులకే ఉద్యోగాలు ... హీట్ రాజేస్తున్న ట్వీట్ వార్

With highest regards 2 u, ur comments & FE report r based on incomplete info. There is nothing in the Act that could hurt ‘federal spirit’. While promoting interests of those ‘domiciled’ in AP, there are enough opportunities 4 those who are not. Read the Act & Rules being framed

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has dealt a big blow to the idea of a pan-Indian market for all goods and services—and for people migrating from one state to another in search of jobs—by passing a legislation that says 75% of all jobs, including in the private sector, have to be reserved for local youth; factories have three years to comply and, if adequately skilled people are not available, firms will have to train local people with the required skills.The move could hamper fresh investments in the state and deter industries in the region leading to loss of jobs and reduced economic growth. Neti ayog ceo amitabh kanth tweeted on this that Andhra Pradesh's quota for locals hurts federal spirit. “Constitution of India allows every citizen to work, live & move freely in the country. State barriers will impact investment, productive efficiency& uniform labour markets.”