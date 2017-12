ఆటో నుంచి జారిన రేకు...తెగిపడిన మనిషి తల...అనంతపురంలో ఘోరం...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

A farmer Narayana Reddy (50) from Anantapur district came to bukkapatnam for his work Wednesday. After his work he returned to his village on a two-wheeler. At the same time, an auto is coming from oposite side with iron sheet on top. Suddenly the iron sheet was slipped from auto, touched Narayana Reddy neck then his head cut and collapsed.