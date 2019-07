మనవడు లోకేష్ ను టార్గెట్ చేస్తూ చంద్రబాబుకు ఉచిత సలహా ఇచ్చిన లక్ష్మీ పార్వతి

English summary

YSR Congress leader Lakshmi Parvathi gave a free advice to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to bounce back and it is to distance his son Nara Lokesh. Lakshmi Parvathi on Friday paid a visit to Tirumala and speaking to the media outside the temple, she made the above statement."The quick TDP keeps Nara Lokesh aside, the better for the party. The more he speaks, the graph of TDP goes down drastically. Lokesh should speak less as he has habit of making insulting comments on women," said Lakshmi Parvathi and also warned that if he doesn't stop further, the consequences would be severe in the coming days.Praising AP CM YS Jagan, she added that it's people's governance going-on in the state and while trying to clean the entire administration of previous government, TDP leaders are deliberately crying foul on it.