కాకినాడ బీచ్ లో ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా... నావికా దళంలో విశేష సేవలందించిన యుద్ధ విమానం టియు 142

English summary

TU142 fighter jet, which has served in the Indian Navy for many years, will now land in Kakinada. The aircraft, which has played a key role in the Indian Navy's maritime patrol for more than two and a half decades, is set to be displayed at Kakinada. The Godavari urban Development Corporation is busy making arrangements for the display of the TU142 fighter jet at Kakinada Beach. It is expected to be available to the public in a few days.