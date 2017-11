విద్యార్థి ఉసురు తీసిన ఆన్ లైన్ రమ్మి: ఇంటర్నెట్ పేకాట కారణంగా ఆత్మహత్యకు పాల్పడిన యువకుడు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

A student committed suicide in rajahmundry after he lost money in online rummy. sriram, belongs to housing board,studying intermediate in local college. He was addicted to online gambling for the last one year. He used to play online rummy with the pocket money. Moreover, he borrowed money from others also. Friends said that tried to stop him from playing online rummy. But, he did not listen to us, they said. The friends stated that he lost big amount of money by playing online rummy in the last one year.