చంద్రబాబుకు సెంటు స్థలం కూడా లేదు... దరఖాస్తు చేసుకో ఇల్లిస్తాం అన్న ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆర్కే

English summary

Mangalagiri YSRCP MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy has alleged that former minister Devineni Uma has forgotten the Karakatta episode during TDP's governance in the last five years. Speaking to a media channel, YSRCP MLA has slammed former irrigation minister Devineni Uma who alleged that it is a conspiracy by the ruling party over the use of Drone. Alla Rama Krishna Reddy has questioned Devineni Uma asking whether he is not following the updates bulletin of the state government over the flood threats to low-lying areas after the various projects are filled with water. He has slammed the opposition chief Chandrababu Naidu asking whether it is not true that he has taken care of his goods and furniture before leaving Lingamneni Guest house temporarily. YSRCP MLA has made satirical comments at TDP Chief over his own residence at the state capital region.