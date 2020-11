అమరావతి భూములపై సుప్రీంలో ఆసక్తికర వాదన ... టీడీపీ నేతలకు, సిట్ కు సుప్రీం నోటీసులు

English summary

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions filed on the Amaravati land scam. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan heard a petition filed by the AP government in connection with the AP capital Amaravati land issue. The supreme court, which heard the petition today, issued notices to the Telugu Desam party leaders and the SIT, a special investigative team investigating the land scam along with them. Court adjourns probe into land scam for four weeks