తప్పు చేస్తే చంద్రబాబైనా అరెస్ట్ .. పట్టాభిపై దాడిలో కారు మాత్రమే ధ్వంసం.. ఎస్ఈసి పరామర్శ దేనికో ? అంబటి ఫైర్

English summary

Ambati Rambabu said that even Chandrababu Naidu will be arrested if he makes a mistake.Atchannaidu was incensed at the remarks he made with the police when he was arrested. Ambati Rambabu also blamed the TDP leaders for the attack on Pattabhi. Ambati Rambabu questioned why the Election Commissioner was visiting the family of the victim who committed suicide in Gollalagunta.