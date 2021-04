త్వరలో టీడీపీ రద్దు .. చంద్రబాబు కంకణం .. ఎన్నికల బహిష్కరణ అందుకే : అంబటి సెటైర్లు

English summary

YCP leaders are incensed over Chandrababu's statement on the decision of the Telugu Desam Party to boycott the Parishad elections. YSR Congress MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the Telugu Desam Party has lost its legacy in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Chandrababu is boycotting the elections for fear of defeat. He criticized Chandrababu and lokesh are sinking tdp .