English summary

AP BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that they will take inspiration from the victory of Telangana BJP in the GHMC elections and will also take power in Andhra Pradesh. He spoke to the media in Rajahmundry on Sunday. He said in bjp-janasena will give a tough fight to YSRCP in upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. Somu demanded that the local body elections in AP be completely canceled and a new notification be given.