ఏలూరులో ఏం జరుగుతోంది?: జగన్ పర్యటన -వీడని మిస్టరీ -సీఎంకు వింతరోగమంటూ విమర్శలు

English summary

amid mysterious illness in West Godavari district's Eluru, andhra pradesh chief minister ys jagan to visit Eluru on monday. At least 270 people from Eluru were hospitalised overnight Saturday with complaints of fainting spells, dizziness, headache and vomiting, with doctors unable to ascertain the cause. tdp chief chandrababu, nara lokesh slams cm jagan and alleges that ysrcp govt failed to protect public.