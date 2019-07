ఏపీ సర్కార్ కు మరో షాక్ .. ప్రత్యేక హోదాకే కాదు పన్ను రాయితీలకు మొండిచెయ్యి చూపిన కేంద్రం

English summary

YSRCP Lok Sabha member Avinash Reddy said that the central government, which has shown its stubbornness to Andhra Pradesh, has now asked for at least a special tax concession to help the AP, which was born with financial difficulties. Responding to his question, the central government has ruled that it is not possible to give special tax concessions to Andhra Pradesh.Nitin Gadkari said the tax exemptions would be objected to by the rest of the state, especially in Andhra Pradesh. Minister of State for Micro and Small Industries Nitin Gadkari said the subsidies were not implemented in a single state.