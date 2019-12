సభా పర్వం .. హెరిటేజ్ షాపుల్లోనే ఉల్లి ధర రూ.200... ఉల్లి ధరలపై చంద్రబాబుకు జగన్ పంచ్

English summary

In the winter session of Andhra Pradesh state assembly, the chief minister of the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the opposition party leaders. He told that nobody is against the raise of onion price in the state and are ready to discuss on the issue. He added that Andhra Pradesh is the only state which is selling the onions in Rythu Bazar at Rs. 25 per kg. He added that there were situations when farmers used to throw onions in the market yards as they were unable to get the minimum price. He remarked that one kg of onion is sold at Rs. 200 in Heritage shops.