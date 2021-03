ఆర్డినెన్స్ రూపంలో ఏపీ బడ్జెట్ .. ఇది జగన్ దుష్ట సాంప్రదాయం : యనమల ఫైర్

English summary

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded the state government to put in full budget meetings or the Vote on account budget. He appealed to Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan not to approve the ordinance budget tabled by the YCP government. Yanamala , who was incensed that Jagan's decision was a complete escape, said that Jagan Reddy had exposed the evil tradition of approving the budget in the form of ordinances.