నేడు ఏపీ క్యాబినెట్ భేటీ: కేంద్రం ఇవ్వాల్సిన జీఎస్టీ పరిహారంతో పాటు కీలక అంశాలపై చర్చ

English summary

The AP Cabinet is scheduled to meet today At 11 am, the AP cabinet will discuss several key issues and approve some decisions. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will preside over the Cabinet meeting to be held in Block One of the Secretariat to discuss several key issues and take decisions. In particular, there will be a discussion on the strategy to be followed in the wake of the Center receiving a new preamble on GST compensation to come to the state.