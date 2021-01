హైకోర్టు అనుకూలం!: జగన్ ముహూర్తం -విశాఖకు రాజధాని తరలింపు -తేల్చేసిన సర్కారు సలహాదారు

English summary

Advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday said locating the executive capital in port city Visakhapatnam (Vizag) is certain and the litigation in courts was only delaying its establishment."One month this way or that way,but locating the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam is certain.We have decided to make Vizag the Executive Capital as part of decentralisation of administration," state government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala told reporters on tuesday.