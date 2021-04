ఏపీలో కరోనా కల్లోలం .. నిన్న మూడు వేలకు పైగా కొత్తకేసులు , 12 మరణాలు, ఆ జిల్లాల్లోనే అధికం

English summary

3309 corona cases had been diagnosed across the AP in last 24 hours . According to the latest bulletin released by the state medical health department, a total of 9,21,906 corona cases have been registered in the state, including new cases. Twelve people are said to have died due to corona in the last 24 hours.Chittoor district recorded the highest number of 740 cases while West Godavari district recorded the lowest number of 26 corona cases.