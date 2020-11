నెల్లూరు జిల్లా ప్రభుత్వ సంగీత, నృత్య పాఠశాలకు ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం పేరు: ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వ ఘననివాళి

Recognising the legendary singer #SPBalu 🎶, our Govt has decided to rename the Government School of Music & Dance in Nellore as “Dr. S P Balasubramanyam Government School of Music & Dance” pic.twitter.com/Icu3BT1CMa

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh govt issued orders naming Nellore govt music and dance school with the name of SP Balasubrahmanyam. In this context, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy tweeted . Charan thanked the AP govt and CM YS Jagan.