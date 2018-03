జనసేన ఆవిర్భావ సభకు భారీ ఏర్పాట్లు...సర్వ సన్నద్దం:సర్వత్రా ఆసక్తి

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: A year ahead of general elections, Pawan Kalyan ready to hold Party Plenary and Public Meeting on a grand note at the grounds opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University on today that is March 14th which marks fourth anniversary of Jana Sena Party.Politically, Jana Sena will be more active from now onwards,' he informs.