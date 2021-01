జగన్ రెడ్డి శిష్యుడు కాకర్ల ఎవర్ని చంపుతారు ? ఉద్యోగుల సంఘం అధ్యక్షుడి వ్యాఖ్యలపై టీడీపీ ఫైర్

English summary

The TDP was outraged by the remarks made by Kakarla Venkatramireddy, chairman of the Government Employees Union, on the decision taken by state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to conduct panchayat elections . kakarla said that they have the right to kill anyone if necessary. TDP social media wing questioned that whom did kakarla wants to kill , he wants to kill nimmagadda ramesh kumar or high court , supreme court judges ? this is really irresponsibility of the govt employee spoke like that .