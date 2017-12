ఎటిఎం క్లోనింగ్‌ గ్యాంగ్ ని అరెస్ట్...ఆంధ్రాలో ఆరంగ్రేటం చేసిన అంతర్జాతీయ నేరస్తులు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

chittoor: The Chittoor police on Saturday nabbed a five-member gang hailing from Tamil Nadu involved in ATM-cloning offences while they were about to strike at an ATM centre at Palamaner and seized Rs 12 lakh, electronic gadgets used for cloning ATM cards, capturing details of PIN numbers and swiping machines. The officials said it was the first cyber crime to be registered and busted in the State.