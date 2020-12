ఏపీలో నైట్ కర్ఫ్యూ పై మందుబాబుల టెన్షన్ ... శుభవార్త చెప్పిన ఏపీ స్టేట్ బేవరేజెస్ కార్పొరేషన్

English summary

In AP, there is tension over liquor shops on December 31 and January 1. Liquor shops are usually given extra time on December 31st and January 1st. Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited has issued a statement. The AP announced that there would be no night time curfew, liquor shops would be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., as well as bars and restaurants from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.