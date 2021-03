కరోనా ఉధృతితో ఏపీఎస్ఆర్టీసీ కీలక నిర్ణయం .. బస్సులు ఎక్కాలంటే ఆ రూల్స్ పాటించాల్సిందే !!

English summary

In view of the increase in corona cases, the RTC has made it clear that passengers must strictly abide by the corona rules in order to travel by bus. It states that every passenger must wear masks and not be allowed on the bus if they are not wearing masks. The APSRTC also said that sanitizers would be installed at bus stands and buses, and the sale of masks would be carried out in stalls at the bus stand. APSRTC clarified that conductors and drivers should also abide by the corona rules.