ఎన్ 440 కే వైరస్ తీవ్రత లేకుంటే ఏపీపై ఆంక్షలెందుకు? జగన్ చేతకానితనం వల్లే ఇలా : అచ్చెన్న,మంతెన ధ్వజం

English summary

TDP state president Atchannaidu questioned the Jagan government as to why neighboring states were imposing restrictions on those coming from AP today if the N440K virus was not here in the state . Atchannaidu was incensed that Health Minister Alla Nani preferred to cover up Jagan Mohan Reddy government failures rather than the lives of the people.MLC Manthena sathyanarayana raju also outraged on jagan's government and demanded to announce health emergency in the state.