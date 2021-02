English summary

amid amaravathi capital row, andhra pradesh Parirakshana Samithi JAC leader Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, who attacks ap bjp leader vishnuvardhan reddy on a live tv debate, gave clarification on the incident. jac leader says, it was a flash emotion when vishnu alleged him as paid artists of amaravati movement. several Legal experts like madabhushi sridhar and others also expressed their opinion.