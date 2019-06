టీడీపీ కార్యకర్తలపై దాడులు సహించం .. టీడీపీ పునాదులు కదిపే శక్తి ఎవరికీ లేదన్న అయ్యన్నపాత్రుడు

English summary

The former minister Ayyanna pathrudu said he would work hard to bring TDP back in to form. The defeats in the elections are natural, he said. He said that the words of the Telugu Desam Party are no longer being promoted as a social media platform he fired . TDP is a people's party and the people will be behind it, he believes that there will be public confidence in TDP. He strongly said that no one has the power to move the TDP's foundations. The role of the activists was clear that the attacks on TDP activists were not tolerate.